Elgin Claims First State Title With 29-22 Victory Over Tuttle In 4A Championship

Elgin made history on Saturday, defeating Tuttle 29-22 to win the Class 4A state championship—their first state title in program history.

Sunday, December 15th 2024, 10:19 am

By: News 9


EDMOND, Okla. -

Elgin High School captured its first-ever Class 4A state football championship on Saturday with a thrilling 29-22 win over Tuttle.

Elgin took an early 14-0 lead, but Tuttle fought back, claiming a 22-21 advantage in the third quarter thanks to a 37-yard field goal.

The Owls maintained their edge into the fourth quarter, where Ritson Meyer powered his way into the end zone for a crucial touchdown.

Meyer’s performance was the highlight of the day, as he helped Elgin extend their lead to 29-22 with a successful two-point conversion.

Despite Tuttle's efforts, Elgin's defense held strong in the final minutes, securing the program’s first state championship.

Players celebrated their historic victory with the football in hand, marking a proud moment for the Owls and their fans.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 15th, 2024

December 17th, 2024

December 17th, 2024

December 17th, 2024

Top Headlines

December 17th, 2024

December 17th, 2024

December 17th, 2024

December 17th, 2024