Elgin Claims First State Title With 29-22 Victory Over Tuttle In 4A Championship

By: News 9

Elgin High School captured its first-ever Class 4A state football championship on Saturday with a thrilling 29-22 win over Tuttle.

Elgin took an early 14-0 lead, but Tuttle fought back, claiming a 22-21 advantage in the third quarter thanks to a 37-yard field goal.

The Owls maintained their edge into the fourth quarter, where Ritson Meyer powered his way into the end zone for a crucial touchdown.

Meyer’s performance was the highlight of the day, as he helped Elgin extend their lead to 29-22 with a successful two-point conversion.

Despite Tuttle's efforts, Elgin's defense held strong in the final minutes, securing the program’s first state championship.

Players celebrated their historic victory with the football in hand, marking a proud moment for the Owls and their fans.