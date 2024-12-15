Carl Albert Secures 3rd Straight 5A State Championship with 30-6 Win Over Guthrie

Carl Albert dominated the Class 5A state championship game against Guthrie, securing their third consecutive title and eighth in nine years with a decisive 30-6 victory.

Sunday, December 15th 2024, 10:04 am

By: News 9


EDMOND, Okla. -

Carl Albert High School continued its reign over Class 5A football, capturing its third consecutive state championship on Saturday with a commanding 30-6 victory over Guthrie.

The Titans jumped out to a quick lead, with standout wide receiver and Oklahoma commit Trystan Haynes scoring the first two touchdowns of the game. Carl Albert entered halftime up 17-0.

Guthrie found some momentum in the second half, as quarterback Daelon Rice connected with Jace Rainater for the Guthrie's only touchdown, cutting the deficit to 24-6.

However, Carl Albert quickly extinguished any hopes of a comeback when Devin Woodring threw a touchdown pass to Todd James to seal the game.

This victory marks Carl Albert's eighth state championship in the last nine years, further solidifying their legacy as a football powerhouse in Oklahoma.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 15th, 2024

December 17th, 2024

December 17th, 2024

December 17th, 2024

Top Headlines

December 17th, 2024

December 17th, 2024

December 17th, 2024

December 17th, 2024