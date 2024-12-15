Carl Albert Secures 3rd Straight 5A State Championship with 30-6 Win Over Guthrie

Carl Albert dominated the Class 5A state championship game against Guthrie, securing their third consecutive title and eighth in nine years with a decisive 30-6 victory.

By: News 9

-

Carl Albert High School continued its reign over Class 5A football, capturing its third consecutive state championship on Saturday with a commanding 30-6 victory over Guthrie.

The Titans jumped out to a quick lead, with standout wide receiver and Oklahoma commit Trystan Haynes scoring the first two touchdowns of the game. Carl Albert entered halftime up 17-0.

Guthrie found some momentum in the second half, as quarterback Daelon Rice connected with Jace Rainater for the Guthrie's only touchdown, cutting the deficit to 24-6.

However, Carl Albert quickly extinguished any hopes of a comeback when Devin Woodring threw a touchdown pass to Todd James to seal the game.

This victory marks Carl Albert's eighth state championship in the last nine years, further solidifying their legacy as a football powerhouse in Oklahoma.