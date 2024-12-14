Iconic Gold Dome's Concert Venue Proposal Gains Momentum

The iconic Gold Dome at NW 23rd Street and Classen Boulevard may soon be revitalized as a concert venue, with the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Review Committee set to consider funding for the redevelopment project.

The iconic Gold Dome at Northwest 23rd Street and Classen Boulevard could soon find new life as a concert venue, as the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Review Committee considers allocating funds for the redevelopment project.

"This is an important, historic, iconic structure and it's one of the last important ones that we have to save here in Oklahoma City," said Kenton Tsoodle, President of The Alliance for Economic Development of Oklahoma City.

Built in 1958 as "the bank of tomorrow" for Citizens Bank, the Gold Dome was a futuristic architectural statement. However, by the late 1990s, its bank tenants had either failed or been acquired by larger institutions.

Preservationists successfully protested plans to demolish the Gold Dome, saving the structure and solidifying its status as a key Oklahoma City landmark. Jonathan Russell purchased the dome to prevent it from being sold to another buyer who planned to tear it down to construct a new development.

Tulsa-based organization “Kismet Koncerts” is involved in the redevelopment plan, shared Joanna McSpadden, Oklahoma City’s Economic Development Program Manager.

"Music venues will bring people and people will buy tickets and then they will go out to dinner and, you know, those types of things will generate sales tax for our city," explained McSpadden.

The TIF Review Committee is discussing an allocation of up to $3 million from the Assistance in Development Financing Budget Category of TIF District B. The developer has committed to investing at least $7 million in private funds, contingent on the approval of bond funds to serve as the immediate source for a low-interest loan.

"Normally this process will take several months to go through a variety of public bodies, and then if these incentives were to be approved and the financing put in place, we would expect probably a year-and-a-half to two years of construction,” Tsoodle stated.

The TIF Review Committee's special meeting agenda will take place on Dec. 6 at 431 W. Main St., and the agenda may be found here.

What is Tax Increment Financing?

Tax Increment Financing (TIF) is a public financial tool utilized by cities, towns, and counties to promote development and redevelopment in designated areas. Oklahoma City currently has 15 active TIF districts.

How does TIF work?

The TIF mechanism allows newly generated property tax revenue to be reallocated for up to 25 years to support local projects. Eligible projects include public works and improvements, financing and professional services, and private development funding assistance. Past initiatives funded by TIF include the Classen Corridor Revitalization, the Innovation District, and the Core to Shore reinvestment area.

How does Oklahoma City benefit from TIF?

Oklahoma City officials state that private investments within a TIF district can boost property values, leading to increased property tax revenue that is reinvested into the district.

