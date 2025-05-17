Hot Seat: Advocates push to protect Medicare Advantage amid budget talks

In this edition of Hot Seat, political analyst Scott Mitchell speaks with Darren Grubb, spokesman for the Medicare Advantage Majority, about growing concerns over potential funding cuts to Medicare Advantage as federal budget negotiations continue in Washington.

By: Scott Mitchell

With budget negotiations heating up in Washington, advocates for Medicare Advantage are urging lawmakers not to cut funding to the program, which currently serves more than 34 million seniors and individuals with disabilities.

Darren Grubb, spokesman for the nonprofit, nonpartisan group Medicare Advantage Majority, says the organization is stepping up outreach as Congress considers spending reductions across federal programs.

“We are mindful that through all these discussions… that Medicare Advantage in particular is not cut,” Grubb said. “Our coalition is powered by hundreds of thousands of local advocates nationwide.”

Medicare Advantage vs. Traditional Medicare

Grubb pointed out the distinction between Medicare Advantage and traditional fee-for-service Medicare. Unlike original Medicare, he said, Medicare Advantage includes benefits such as dental, vision, hearing, in-home care, and prescription drug coverage, often with a cap on out-of-pocket costs.

“They [seniors] want peace of mind, especially during the times that we're in with with you know in a high cost environment, high inflationary environment,” Grubb said.

Seniors Wary of Cuts

The group recently surveyed seniors nationwide, asking whether fiscal restraint should come at the expense of Medicare Advantage.

A majority of seniors ... 53%, actually said that they believe the federal government should actually increase. Grubb said. "69% of seniors are less likely to vote for a member who supports cuts."

Grubb warned that funding reductions would mean higher premiums, higher deductibles, and less access to doctors and services for beneficiaries.

"It's, you know, important to the beneficiaries, but it's also important to the ... family," Grubb said.

Mixed Outlook in Washington

While the president has pledged to protect Social Security, and much of the attention has focused on Medicaid, Medicare Advantage remains in a precarious position.

"Despite really high satisfaction rates and continued strong enrollment in the Medicare Advantage program, recent years have seen cuts to the program ... putting the program at risk."

Grubb said he’s encouraged by conversations with lawmakers so far and stressed the importance of grassroots advocacy.

"Our message to seniors and to caregivers and to family members, and others is to make sure your voice is heard during this process, and the best way to do that is at the local level," he said.

Grubb said that concerned citizens should visit www.medicareadvantagemajority.org to learn more and contact their representatives.