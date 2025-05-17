OU Twirler to represent Team USA at World Championship in Italy

University of Oklahoma's Samantha Rizzo trades accounting books for baton, representing USA at Baton Twirling Nations' Cup Championship in Italy.

By: Tevis Hillis

In just a few months, one University of Oklahoma student will trade in her accounting books to compete on the world stage.

OU's feature baton twirler, Samantha Rizzo, isn't from Oklahoma, but she has soon found her place.

"When I got here, I was like, 'this is literally meant for me, like I love it here.'"

Since arriving in Norman, Rizzo has dazzled Sooner fans in her freshman year.

"I get to keep it for as long as I want, so if I decide to get another degree or a master's, I will stay as the twirler," she said.

This summer, Rizzo is stepping off historic Owens Field and onto the world stage. She’s headed to the International Baton Twirling Federation Nations Cup Championship in Torino, Italy, which is considered the Olympics of the twirling world.

"I will be representing the USA," said Rizzo. "It's definitely a little bit stressful, but sitting there and just watching each twirler and learning new things is kind of amazing."

Rizzo is one of only four Americans selected for Team USA. She secured her spot after competing in South Carolina earlier this year.

She is training nonstop, and in August, she will perform to the Stars and Stripes Forever.

"I won't leave until I get a no-drop routine," said Rizzo.

As she practices daily, she's proud to take the crimson and creme to the world scene.

"I'm excited to represent a place that has accepted and treated me so well," she said.

This will not be Samantha’s first time competing; she previously placed fourth in the world in Liverpool, England.

If you would like to support Rizzo's journey to the world stage, you can do so by donating at 1oklahoma.com/samantharose