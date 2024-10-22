Oklahoma City Council Hires Architect For New Arena

Oklahoma City Council approved a contract with the architectural team of MANICA Architecture as the Design Architect and TVS as the Architect of Record for the design and development of Oklahoma City’s new arena on Tuesday.

By: News 9

Last week, the council announced MANICA Architecture as the design architect and TVS as the Architect of Record.

On Tuesday, the council had to vote on whether or not to approve a contract with the firms.

“Both TVS and Manica Architecture have designed iconic arena and stadium projects worldwide,” OKC Director David Todd said. “They have a proven track record of creating functional, memorable buildings that communities are proud of.”

A press release said MANICA Architecture, based in Kansas City, specializes in sports and entertainment venues.

Some of their NBA and NFL designs include Chase Center in San Francisco, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the proposed Chicago Bears stadium in Chicago, and the new Nissan Stadium in Nashville, which is currently under construction.

David Manica, owner and founder of Manica Architecture, said in the release that the firm chooses projects that it feels will make a difference to the community.

“This project won't be the start of the renaissance in Oklahoma City, but rather the continuation of that momentum. We begin this effort with no preconceptions. We want to come to the table to listen and really understand what the city and team want for future generations. We have an incredible opportunity to work together to create a signature facility that can make the city shine and be truly unique to Oklahoma City and its people,” Manica said.

The arena will be built on the City-owned site where Prairie Surf Studios, formerly the Cox Convention Center, is located.

The existing building is expected to be demolished in 2025. Design will begin immediately, and construction will start in 2026, with completion scheduled for 2028.