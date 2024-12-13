FAA Calls Oklahoma City's Proposed Skyscraper A 'Hazard To Air Navigation'

The FAA's official report opposes Oklahoma City's proposed skyscraper, citing aviation risks, but developers may proceed with the project despite the agency's concerns.

An official report from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is standing apart from ambitions to build what would be the country's largest skyscraper in Oklahoma City.

The development, which is a group of four towers, has always faced speculation it might rub up against best practices for the world of aviation.

Those suspicions were made certain, with the FAA plainly calling the project "a hazard to air navigation."

“The project is going to go on no matter what the comments are,” project developer Scot Matteson told News 9 in November. “If we can't get the height, if it is the only question we're talking about, it will be a little shorter.”

Matteson has not yet responded to a request for comment about the FAA's determination.

The 37-page document cites several reasons for its conclusion, ranging from disruption for metro airports to concerns about SEC travel for OU sports teams.

It also makes mention of changes that would be needed for approaches to Tinker Air Force Base and an impact to the Oklahoma Air National Guard.

The FAA calls its attempts to negotiate to eliminate the risk "unsuccessful."

Despite its stance, the final page of the document notes that the developers might proceed as planned and are not bound by the FAA's opinion.