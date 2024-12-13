TIMELINE: Key Developments, Challenges In OKC's Boardwalk At Bricktown Project

Oklahoma City's Boardwalk at Bricktown development, a $700 million mixed-use project featuring the towering Legends Tower, faces significant challenges, particularly from the FAA, due to concerns over its height.

By: News 9, Destini Pittman

Oklahoma City's skyline is on the verge of a dramatic transformation with the proposed Boardwalk at Bricktown development. Unveiled by California-based Matteson Capital, this ambitious $700 million mixed-use project is set to include residential towers, retail space, and the towering Legends Tower, which could become the second-tallest building in the U.S. However, as plans evolve, the project has faced significant hurdles, particularly with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and its concerns over the height of the proposed Legends Tower. Here's a detailed look at the development’s progress, challenges, and the ongoing debate over the future of Oklahoma City’s tallest skyscraper.

Matteson Capital’s $700 Million Boardwalk at Bricktown Project Faces Challenges Over Proposed Legends Tower’s Height

California-based Matteson Capital has unveiled an ambitious $700 million mixed-use development in the heart of Oklahoma City, known as the Boardwalk at Bricktown. Located near South E.K. Gaylord Boulevard and Oklahoma City Boulevard, the project promises to transform the city’s skyline with luxury residential spaces, retail, and entertainment options. However, the centerpiece of the development, the proposed Legends Tower, has faced significant opposition due to its towering height and its potential impact on local aviation.

December 2023: Initial Plans and Expansion

In December 2023, Matteson Capital revealed plans for the Boardwalk at Bricktown, a $700 million development featuring two 23-story residential towers, a 22-story luxury hotel, affordable housing, retail space, and parking. However, the project’s vision expanded dramatically with the inclusion of a 134-story luxury apartment skyscraper, which could become the second-tallest building in the U.S. at 1,750 feet. While the 134-story tower is considered an "aspirational goal" and dependent on market conditions, the redesign was driven by Oklahoma City’s approval of a new arena for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Phase one of the project, excluding the 134-story tower, was set to break ground in June 2024, with a completion timeline of 18 to 24 months.

April 2024: Planning Commission Approves Taller Tower

In April 2024, the Oklahoma City Planning Commission voted to remove the height cap on the Legends Tower, redesigning it to stand 1,907 feet tall to honor Oklahoma’s statehood year. This ambitious redesign included an observation deck, restaurant, luxury apartments, condos, hotel rooms, and retail space. Developers addressed concerns about the tower's wind resistance and structural integrity, citing global precedents for tall buildings in extreme environments. However, the project still required approval from both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Oklahoma City Council.

November 2024: Airport Director Raises Concerns

In November 2024, airport director Jeff Mulder raised concerns about the potential disruption of flight patterns at Will Rogers International Airport due to the height of the Legends Tower. The proposed tower could lead to longer travel times and alter departure procedures. Despite these concerns, developer Scot Matteson remained optimistic, noting that the project would proceed even if the tower’s height needed to be reduced. A report from the FAA regarding the tower's height was expected by the end of November. Construction on the first phase, excluding the Legends Tower, was slated to begin in early 2025.

December 2024: FAA Officially Opposes Legends Tower

In December 2024, the FAA officially opposed the proposed Legends Tower, citing its height as "a hazard to air navigation." The FAA received 22 letters in opposition and only two in support. The opposition included commercial airlines, student pilots, and SEC sports fans, all concerned about the impact on team flights. The FAA’s letter also highlighted concerns that the tower could impede the growth of the University of Oklahoma’s aviation program, which has received millions in FAA grants. Additionally, the FAA raised the issue of necessary changes at Tinker Air Force Base and the Oklahoma Air National Guard. Despite the FAA’s opposition, the project could still proceed without its approval, as negotiations to mitigate the risks have been unsuccessful.

