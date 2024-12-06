Movie Man: 5 Films Hitting Theatres Friday

From creature features to disaster comedies, News 9's Movie Man Dino Lalli tells you what movies hit theatres this weekend.

By: News 9

‘The Order’ Delivers a Chilling Thriller Rooted in Real History

Set against the backdrop of the Pacific Northwest in the 1980s, The Order is a gripping period crime thriller that pulls no punches. Jude Law stars as an FBI agent investigating a series of brazen daylight bank robberies and armored car heists. His pursuit leads him to a white supremacist gang led by the chillingly charismatic Bob Mathews, played with unsettling intensity by Nicholas Hoult. The gang’s violent escapades fund plans for large-scale domestic terrorism, making the stakes higher than ever. With masterful performances, sharp editing, and a chilling relevance to modern times, The Order is a must-watch for fans of edge-of-your-seat drama.

‘Werewolves’ Brings Supermoon-Induced Chaos to the Big Screen

What if a single night could unleash chaos on a global scale? That’s the terrifying premise of Werewolves, a creature feature that imagines a world where a supermoon activates a latent gene, transforming anyone exposed to its light into a deadly werewolf. The film opens with the fallout of the last supermoon, which resulted in nearly a billion deaths. Now, the supermoon is back, and humanity faces another night of carnage. Packed with visceral action and jaw-dropping visuals, Werewolves is a bold, unapologetically bloody ride for horror fans.

‘Y2K’ Turns the Turn of the Millennium Into a Comedy Apocalypse

The year 1999 meets absurd catastrophe in Y2K, an R-rated disaster comedy with plenty of nostalgic flair. When two high school friends head to what promises to be the party of the year, the night takes a turn for chaos as the Y2K bug wreaks havoc. Midnight strikes, and their wild evening spirals into a surreal, apocalyptic adventure, complete with malfunctioning technology, unexpected explosions, and plenty of laughs. Equal parts disaster movie and coming-of-age comedy, Y2K is a perfect blend of absurdity and nostalgia for audiences who remember the millennium panic.

‘Get Away’ Turns Vacation Bliss Into a Fight for Survival

A serene escape turns into a heart-pounding nightmare in Get Away. When a family sets off for a remote island getaway, they anticipate relaxation and bonding. What they find instead is a chilling discovery: the island is home to a mysterious and brutal serial killer. As they fight for survival in a place where there’s no one to call for help, the tension mounts with every twist and turn. This R-rated thriller combines stunning isolation with relentless terror, making it a gripping tale of endurance and ingenuity.

‘The Return’ Reimagines Homer’s Odysseus in a Battle for His Kingdom

Epic storytelling comes to life in The Return, a modern interpretation of the legendary hero Odysseus from Homer’s The Odyssey. Ralph Fiennes delivers a commanding performance as the war-scarred hero, returning home after 20 years to find his kingdom in disarray. Penelope, played with grace and strength by Juliette Binoche, faces her own battle as she struggles to protect their son and keep their home from falling into ruin. With breathtaking cinematography and emotional depth, The Return blends timeless themes of resilience and redemption with a fresh, cinematic vision.