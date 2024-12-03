Where To Get A Holiday Coffee And Other Festive Treats Around Oklahoma City

From festive lattes and peppermint mochas to eggnog shakes, gingerbread treats, and holiday-themed ice creams, coffee shops, and bakeries are serving up a wide variety of seasonal drinks and desserts to celebrate the holidays.

From festive lattes and peppermint mochas to eggnog shakes, gingerbread treats, and holiday-themed ice creams, coffee shops, and bakeries are serving up various seasonal drinks and desserts to celebrate the holidays.

Here is a list of some holiday offerings that can be found across the Oklahoma City metro.

Stella Nova

Gingerbread Latte and Frappe Candy Cane Mocha Latte and Frappe Candy Cane Mocha Shaken Espresso Candy Cane Cold Foam Cold Brew

Spark

Cookie Butter Ice Cream and Shake

Harvey Bakery

Peppermint Mocha Caramel Eggnog Latte Spiced Wassail Peppermint Mocha Croissant Gingerbread Croissant Eggnog Cruffin



Katiebug's

Holiday Marshmallows: Eggnog, White Chocolate Peppermint Candy Cane, Sugar Cookie, Orange Spice, Butterscotch Holiday Cookies Other holiday-themed treats

Braum's

Holiday ice cream flavors:

Egg Nog Pumpkin Hot Chocolate Gingerbread

Roxy’s Ice Cream

Santa’s Cookies Holiday Nog Peppermint Apple Cider Sugar Plum Ginger Snap Milk and Cookies Oatmeal Cream Caramel Pretzel Peppermint Hot Cocoa

Starbucks

Peppermint Mocha Caramel Brulée Latte Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai Iced Sugar Cookie Almond milk Latte Chestnut Praline Latte Pumpkin Spice Latte Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew Cran-Merry Orange Refreshers

Dutch Bros

Chai Eggnog Hazelnut Truffle Mocha, Blended Freeze, Cold Brew Hazelnut Truffle Hot Cocoa Candy Cane Mocha, Blended Freeze, Cold Brew Candy Cane Hot Cocoa Winter Shimmer Blended Rebel

Scooters

Peppermint Mocha Praline Caramelicious Latte Sugar Cookie Latte

Dunkin'

Cookie Butter Cold Brew Holiday Cookie Iced Signature Latte Almond Croissant White Hazlenut Bark Iced Coffee Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte

7 Brew

Eggnog Chai Eggnog Shake Eggnog Blondie Peppermint and White Chocolate Candy Cane Brew Frost Creme Brulee Breve Candy Cane Mocha



