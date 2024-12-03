Where To Get A Holiday Coffee And Other Festive Treats Around Oklahoma City
From festive lattes and peppermint mochas to eggnog shakes, gingerbread treats, and holiday-themed ice creams, coffee shops, and bakeries are serving up a wide variety of seasonal drinks and desserts to celebrate the holidays.
Here is a list of some holiday offerings that can be found across the Oklahoma City metro.
Stella Nova
- Gingerbread Latte and Frappe
- Candy Cane Mocha Latte and Frappe
- Candy Cane Mocha Shaken Espresso
- Candy Cane Cold Foam Cold Brew
Spark
- Cookie Butter Ice Cream and Shake
Harvey Bakery
- Peppermint Mocha
- Caramel Eggnog Latte
- Spiced Wassail
- Peppermint Mocha Croissant
- Gingerbread Croissant
- Eggnog Cruffin
Katiebug's
- Holiday Marshmallows: Eggnog, White Chocolate Peppermint Candy Cane, Sugar Cookie, Orange Spice, Butterscotch
- Holiday Cookies
- Other holiday-themed treats
Braum's
Holiday ice cream flavors:
- Egg Nog
- Pumpkin
- Hot Chocolate
- Gingerbread
Roxy’s Ice Cream
- Santa’s Cookies
- Holiday Nog
- Peppermint
- Apple Cider
- Sugar Plum
- Ginger Snap
- Milk and Cookies
- Oatmeal Cream
- Caramel Pretzel
- Peppermint Hot Cocoa
Starbucks
- Peppermint Mocha
- Caramel Brulée Latte
- Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai
- Iced Sugar Cookie Almond milk Latte
- Chestnut Praline Latte
- Pumpkin Spice Latte
- Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
- Cran-Merry Orange Refreshers
Dutch Bros
- Chai Eggnog
- Hazelnut Truffle Mocha, Blended Freeze, Cold Brew
- Hazelnut Truffle Hot Cocoa
- Candy Cane Mocha, Blended Freeze, Cold Brew
- Candy Cane Hot Cocoa
- Winter Shimmer Blended Rebel
Scooters
- Peppermint Mocha
- Praline Caramelicious Latte
- Sugar Cookie Latte
Dunkin'
- Cookie Butter Cold Brew
- Holiday Cookie Iced Signature Latte
- Almond Croissant
- White Hazlenut Bark Iced Coffee
- Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte
7 Brew
- Eggnog Chai
- Eggnog Shake
- Eggnog Blondie
- Peppermint and White Chocolate Candy Cane
- Brew Frost
- Creme Brulee Breve
- Candy Cane Mocha