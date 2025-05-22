Man arrested after waving a gun in SW OKC church

A man was taken into custody Tuesday after allegedly waving a gun and threatening someone inside a southwest Oklahoma City church, authorities said.

By: Destini Pittman

A man was taken into custody Tuesday after allegedly waving a gun and threatening someone inside a southwest Oklahoma City church, authorities said.

According to police, this happened at a church near South Shartel Avenue and Southwest 26th Street.

Police said the suspect entered the church with a pistol, waved it in the air, and threatened at least one person. Witnesses told officers the man was also seen running through the church and attempting to hide in the basement.

Before officers arrived, the suspect fled in a black sedan and drove to the area of Southwest 25th Street and South Shartel Avenue. Police said he exited the vehicle in the middle of the street and began running back toward the church.

Officers made contact with the man near the church and took him into custody without incident. No injuries were reported and no shots were fired.

The suspect was placed under arrest, though the specific charges were not immediately known. Police said he appeared to be experiencing a mental health episode or was possibly under the influence of an intoxicating substance.