Two injured in shooting at Stars and Stripes Park; Police investigate

Two injured in northwest Oklahoma City shooting at the Stars and Stripes Park near Lake Hefner. Ongoing investigation with no suspects in custody.

Wednesday, May 21st 2025, 9:11 pm

By: Destini Pittman


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Two people are injured after a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City, police say.

Police say a victim was located near North Portland Avenue and South Lake Hefner Drive, at the Stars and Stripes Park near Lake Hefner.

The second victim showed up at a hospital, according to police.

This area is closed while police investigate the scene.

Police say there are currently no suspects in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation. Refresh this page for updates.
