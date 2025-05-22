Two injured in shooting at Stars and Stripes Park; Police investigate

Two injured in northwest Oklahoma City shooting at the Stars and Stripes Park near Lake Hefner. Ongoing investigation with no suspects in custody.

By: Destini Pittman

Two people are injured after a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City, police say.

Police say a victim was located near North Portland Avenue and South Lake Hefner Drive, at the Stars and Stripes Park near Lake Hefner.

The second victim showed up at a hospital, according to police.

This area is closed while police investigate the scene.

Police say there are currently no suspects in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.