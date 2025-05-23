Weekend box office: Oklahoma drama, Disney remake and ‘Mission: Impossible’ sequel hit theaters

From the rodeo rings of Owasso in 'The Last Rodeo' to Hawaiian beaches in 'Lilo & Stitch' remake to Tom Cruise's underwater adventures in 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning', hear about this weekend's blockbuster releases.

By: News 9

This weekend, moviegoers can see a new installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise and a sequel to a Disney favorite. News 9’s Movie Man Dino Lalli shares a first look at few minutes.

‘The Last Rodeo’ Rides Into Theaters With Oklahoma Roots

Directed by Jon Avnet and co-written by and starring Neal McDonough, "The Last Rodeo" also features Mykelti Williamson and Sarah Jones. The film tells the story of a retired bull-riding champion who returns for one final competition. Along the way, he confronts old wounds, broken friendships and a powerful journey of family and redemption.

This film was shot entirely in Oklahoma, specifically Owasso and Collinsville.

‘Lilo & Stitch’ Returns in Heartwarming Live-Action Remake

Disney fans can reunite with a beloved alien experiment in the new live-action "Lilo & Stitch." The remake stays true to the original’s spirit, focusing on two Hawaiian girls and the chaos and love that follows the arrival of Stitch.

Like the 2002 animated classic, the new film is a story about family, friendship and finding where you belong.

‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Offers Big Action

Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which picks up where Dead Reckoning Part One left off. This time, Hunt faces a powerful adversary: a rogue artificial intelligence known as The Entity.

Hunt and his team race to recover the sunken Russian submarine that holds the AI’s source code, and the key to stopping it. At 2 hours and 49 minutes, the film delivers some of the franchise’s most spectacular action, including an intense underwater sequence and an aerial stunt that’s both breathtaking and technically impressive.