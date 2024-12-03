Inmate Escapes From Jackie Brannon Correctional Center

Authorities are looking for an inmate who escaped from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester on Monday evening.

Tuesday, December 3rd 2024, 9:29 am

By: News 9


MCALESTER, Okla -

ODOC said 33-year-old James Lewis walked away from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester on Monday evening.

ODOC said 33-year-old James Lewis walked away from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester on Monday evening.

Lewis is serving a 17-year sentence for crimes committed in Pottawatomie County, including manslaughter in a crash and burglary.

Anyone who sees Lewis is urged to call 911 and should not approach him.
