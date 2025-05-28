Caught on Body Cam: Del City officer tases teen after chase involving stolen car

Wednesday, May 28th 2025, 10:43 am
Newly released body camera footage shows a Del City police officer chasing down, tasing, and handcuffing a teenager, spotted behind the wheel of a stolen car.
The chase unfolded on May 26, after officers received a FLOCK alert, triggered by a license plate reader near SE 15th Street and Sooner Road. The alert flagged a stolen vehicle passing the camera in the intersection.
An officer located the car near Southeast 24th and Vickie Drive and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver refused to pull over, leading police on a brief chase through a neighborhood.
The suspect veered off the road, abandoned the vehicle, and took off on foot.
Body cam video shows the officer jumping out of his patrol car, scaling fences, and eventually cornering the suspect in a backyard.
Police say the teen ignored commands until the officer deployed his taser.
The suspect, identified only as a juvenile, was taken to the hospital to be checked out before being booked into custody. His name hasn’t been released due to his age.
Police say the stolen vehicle has since been recovered and returned. No officers were hurt, and the case remains under review.
Lisa Monahan, born and raised in Oklahoma City, anchors News 9 at Noon on weekdays. An award-winning journalist, her investigative reporting has led to significant changes in state law over the years. Whether uncovering corruption or unearthing evidence in cold cases, Lisa is dedicated to making a difference for her fellow Oklahomans.
