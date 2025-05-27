UPDATE: Inmate in custody after walking away from NE Oklahoma City correctional facility

Tuesday, May 27th 2025, 1:07 pm
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has located and taken an inmate back into custody after the inmate walked away from the Clara Waters Community Corrections Center.
ODOC said a 44-year-old inmate, William D. Brainard, walked away from the corrections center in NE Oklahoma City on Monday at approximately 8:25 p.m.
On Tuesday afternoon, ODOC sent out an alert confirming that he had been located and taken back into custody.
He is serving a five-year sentence for burglary out of Rogers County.
Drake Johnson is a Digital Content Producer at Griffin Media. He joined the team in July 2021 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in journalism. Drake is a longtime Oklahoman, growing up in Owasso and graduating from OHS in 2016. When not covering the news, he enjoys watching the Sooners and OKC Thunder, plus spending time with family and friends in the state and traveling across the country.
May 27th, 2025
May 26th, 2025