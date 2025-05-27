UPDATE: Inmate in custody after walking away from NE Oklahoma City correctional facility

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has located and taken an inmate back into custody after the inmate walked away from the Clara Waters Community Corrections Center.

By: Drake Johnson

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has located and taken an inmate back into custody after the inmate walked away from the Clara Waters Community Corrections Center.

ODOC said a 44-year-old inmate, William D. Brainard, walked away from the corrections center in NE Oklahoma City on Monday at approximately 8:25 p.m.

On Tuesday afternoon, ODOC sent out an alert confirming that he had been located and taken back into custody.

He is serving a five-year sentence for burglary out of Rogers County.



