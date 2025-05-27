Man arrested for DUI kills innocent driver during pursuit with OKC police

Oklahoma City police opened an internal investigation after a pursuit turned deadly over the weekend.

By: Jennifer Pierce

Oklahoma City police opened an internal investigation after a pursuit turned deadly over the weekend. Police said 28-year-old Dontay Allen was involved in a pursuit on Sunday that hit and killed an innocent driver in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police department officials said it is policy for the “Office of Professional Standards” to open an investigation after a pursuit that involves a death. The officers in the pursuit were not placed on administrative leave.

What started as a traffic violation stop turned into a deadly crash involving an innocent driver. Officers first attempted to pull over Allen, who was driving a Dodge Ram pickup near Northwest 23rd Street and Walker Avenue.

“The driver of that vehicle initiated a pursuit,” said Captain Tommy Joyce, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police said Allen fled the traffic stop and drove onto Interstate-235 heading south to Southeast 15th Street. Police said Allen drove around on city streets before going south on Walker Avenue. It was at Southwest 25th Street and Walker Avenue when Allen slammed into another driver and then fled on foot.

“The driver and sole occupant of the other involved vehicle were transported to a local hospital in serious condition,” said Joyce.

Police said 22-year-old Kevin Gramajo did not survive his injuries from the crash and died at OU Medical Center. Officers took Allen into custody a short distance from the crash scene. Police noted in the report that Allen pulled narcotics from his waistband and swallowed them.

“He did have a suspended driver’s license and we do have a drug recognition expert evaluating to see if that person was impaired,” said Joyce.

Allen was transported to the hospital for injuries and a blood draw for the investigation. Police said Allen was arrested on complaints of DUI, driving under suspension, second-degree murder, and drug-related charges.