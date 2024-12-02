1 Arrested Following Fatal SE Oklahoma City Shooting

One person was arrested after a shooting in southeast Oklahoma City resulted in the death of a 24-year-old man on Friday.

By: News 9

One person has been arrested after a fatal shooting that happened Friday in southeast Oklahoma City, according to police.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, shortly after 2 a.m., officers were called to a residence near Southeast 44th Street and South Sunnylane Road.

After arriving at the scene, OCPD said they found one person, later identified as 24-year-old Timothy Brown, shot.

OCPD said Brown had arrived at the residence and was confronted by the occupants once they exited the home.

Investigators said one of those occupants, identified as 21-year-old Ladarius Crutchfield, fired rounds at Brown during the altercation.

OCPD said Brown was struck by the gunfire and transported to a hospital, where he died.

Crutchfield was later taken into custody as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.