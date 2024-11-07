Autopsy Reveals Chilling Account Of Murdered Kansas Mom's Final Moments

The cause of death for a woman found dead in Texas County has been revealed, according to state investigators.

Newly released autopsy findings reveal chilling details in the deaths of two Kansas mothers, found buried inside a freezer on a rural property in the Oklahoma panhandle.

Jillian Kelley, 39, and Veronica Butler, 27, disappeared in late March while on a trip from Hugoton, Kansas, to pick up Butler’s children. Their abandoned car was found days later near the Oklahoma-Kansas border.

On April 14, nearly two weeks after they went missing, investigators discovered their bodies sealed inside a freezer and buried under concrete in the remote area.

According to the autopsy report week, Kelley suffered a series of deep stab wounds, including nine to her head and neck. The medical examiner also found seven slashing wounds, two of which suggest Kelley tried to fend off her attacker.

Possible Taser marks were also observed on her neck and shoulder, although the decomposed state of her body limited forensic confirmation.

The medical examiner concluded that Kelley likely died quickly from a devastating spinal cord injury, losing her ability to breathe independently. The report indicates she was likely dead before being placed in the freezer with Butler. Her death has officially been ruled a homicide.

Butler’s autopsy is scheduled for release on Nov. 15, potentially adding further evidence to the state's case.

The suspects — Tifany Machel Adams, 42; Tad Cullum, 45; Cole Twombly, 50; Cora Twombly, 44; and Paul Grice, 47 — are charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, and conspiracy. Adams, Cullum, and Cole Twombly also face additional charges for unlawful removal and desecration of the bodies.

Prosecutors allege Adams, the paternal grandmother of Butler’s children, orchestrated the crime, purchasing tasers and burner phones in the days leading up to the murders.

Court records also suggest Cole and Cora Twombly acted as lookouts during the murders, later asking their daughter for an alibi.

The autopsy report also reveals the suspects' attempt to cover up the crime. According to the report, the freezer was buried between 4 and 8 feet underground and weighed down with a heavy concrete slab. Beneath the freezer, agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation found additional evidence, including a Taser, tape, and a knife.

While the full motive for the conspiracy remains unclear, prosecutors point to Adams’ heated custody battle with Butler as the main factor.

Last month, prosecutors filed additional charges against Adams. She is also facing two counts of child neglect in connection to the case.

A preliminary hearing for the accused is set for December 17.

A judge has issued a gag order in this case.