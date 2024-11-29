24-Year-Old Man Killed In SE Oklahoma City Shooting

One person was killed and another taken into custody after a shooting Friday morning in southeast Oklahoma City, police say,

By: News 9

-

One person is dead following a shooting Friday morning in a southeast Oklahoma City neighborhood, according to police.

Oklahoma City Police said shortly after 2 a.m., officers responded to a residence near Southeast 44th Street and South Sunntlane Road.

OCPD said there was a gathering at a home in the area when someone reportedly heard gunshots and notified the police department.

After arriving at the scene, OCPD said they found one person who had been shot, and that person has since been taken to the hospital, where they later died.

OCPD said one person has been taken into custody, although no details or information have been released at this time.