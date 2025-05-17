'Dylan's Law' heads to Governor's desk, aiming to raise epilepsy awareness

Dylan's Law, aimed at raising SUDEP awareness and improving support for epilepsy patients in Oklahoma, has passed the legislature and awaits the governor’s signature.

By: Graham Dowers

-

A bill aimed at improving support for Oklahomans living with epilepsy is now headed to Governor Kevin Stitt’s desk for approval. House Bill 2013, known as Dylan's Law, seeks to raise awareness about Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP) and improve education among medical professionals and first responders.

The bill is named in honor of Dylan Whitten, who passed away suddenly in 2017 at the age of 25 due to SUDEP. His family, along with lawmakers, has since pushed for change to prevent similar tragedies.

Related: New bill known as 'Dylan's Law' aims to improve epilepsy care, raise awareness of SUDEP

“Dylan's Law is about saving lives and honoring those we’ve lost to SUDEP,” said Rep. Daniel Pae (R-Lawton), the bill’s author. Pae says the legislation includes several provisions to help Oklahoma’s approximately 41,000 epilepsy patients.

The bill focuses on:

Educating healthcare professionals on identifying and discussing SUDEP risks with patients and families Supporting insurance coverage and funding for life-saving treatments, such as vagus nerve stimulators Allowing epilepsy to be listed on a driver's license to alert law enforcement during emergencies Establishing guidelines for medical examiners to identify SUDEP as a cause of death in autopsies

Dylan's Law received bipartisan support in both chambers and now awaits the governor’s signature to become law.

The bill has passed through subcommittees and the Appropriations Committee with broad support. Now passed both chambers and awaits the governor’s signature.