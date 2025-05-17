'Dylan's Law' heads to Governor's desk, aiming to raise epilepsy awareness

Saturday, May 17th 2025, 9:34 am
A bill aimed at improving support for Oklahomans living with epilepsy is now headed to Governor Kevin Stitt’s desk for approval. House Bill 2013, known as Dylan's Law, seeks to raise awareness about Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP) and improve education among medical professionals and first responders.
The bill is named in honor of Dylan Whitten, who passed away suddenly in 2017 at the age of 25 due to SUDEP. His family, along with lawmakers, has since pushed for change to prevent similar tragedies.
“Dylan's Law is about saving lives and honoring those we’ve lost to SUDEP,” said Rep. Daniel Pae (R-Lawton), the bill’s author. Pae says the legislation includes several provisions to help Oklahoma’s approximately 41,000 epilepsy patients.
The bill focuses on:
Dylan's Law received bipartisan support in both chambers and now awaits the governor’s signature to become law.
