1 Hospitalized After NW Oklahoma City Shooting

A shooting left one person hospitalized on Wednesday in Oklahoma City, according to police.

Wednesday, October 23rd 2024, 11:00 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person was hospitalized following a shooting Wednesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said they responded shortly after 1 a.m. to a scene near Northwest 10th Street and North Rockwell Avenue.

Police say that an argument escalated in an apartment, leading to a suspect shooting the victim and then fleeing the scene on foot.

Police confirmed that the victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
