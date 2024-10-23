1 Hospitalized After NW Oklahoma City Shooting

Wednesday, October 23rd 2024, 11:00 am
One person was hospitalized following a shooting Wednesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, police say.
Oklahoma City Police said they responded shortly after 1 a.m. to a scene near Northwest 10th Street and North Rockwell Avenue.
Police say that an argument escalated in an apartment, leading to a suspect shooting the victim and then fleeing the scene on foot.
Police confirmed that the victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
