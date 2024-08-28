1 In Custody After NW Oklahoma City Pursuit

One person was arrested, while another is still at-large after a chase came to an end Wednesday morning in northwestern Oklahoma City, police say.

By: News 9

-

One person was arrested and another is on the run after a pursuit came to an end Wednesday morning in Oklahoma City, according to police.

Oklahoma City Police said the pursuit began near Northwest 20th Street and Eagle Lane, and came to an end near Northwest 23rd Street and North Rockwell Avenue.

OCPD said juveniles were doing doughnuts in a school parking lot in the area, and upon seeing OCPD arrive on scene, fled before crashing.



