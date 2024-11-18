The Porch: Philharmonic Concert To Support Native American Memorial

The Native American Warrior Project is raising funds for a new veterans memorial with a Philharmonic concert and the $25 Warrior Challenge.

The Native American Warrior Project is kicking off a fundraising campaign to support the creation of a new memorial at the Oklahoma Veterans Memorial Park near the State Capitol. The project aims to honor Native American veterans with a monument as part of the park, established through the passage of House Bill 4012.

"A tremendous opportunity for all Oklahoma veterans and Oklahomans to get behind a very worthwhile project," said Pete Reed with the Native American Warrior's Memorial. "Our goal is to raise $2.5 million before Jan. 1."

The fundraising officially begins Friday with a concert by the Oklahoma City Philharmonic, performing Native American melodies at the Showplace Theatre at Riverwind.

"The Philharmonic is one of the best in the nation," Reed said. "We’re very fortunate and blessed to have them at the Showplace Theater at Riverwind, performing Native American melodies. And those are melodies and compositions composed by Native American composers."

The event will also feature presentations of lifetime achievement awards by former Gov. George Nigh. Congressman Tom Cole and Academy Award-winning actor Wes Studi, who will also perform during the evening, are set to be honored.

For those unable to attend the concert, the project has launched the "$25 Warrior Challenge.

"One of the things that we're trying to do is get 100,000 patriotic Oklahomans to go to the Force 50 Foundation website, go to the $25 Warrior Community Challenge [and] contribute $25 or more," said Reed. "When you do that, you will become a friend of the warrior and be listed as such in a time capsule that will be planted at the memorial."

Additionally, participating counties have a chance to win a $25,000 gift from the Force 50 Foundation to support veterans’ projects.

Concert tickets and information about the $25 Warrior Challenge are available on the Force 50 Foundation website.