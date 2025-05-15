Scissortail Park kicks off packed summer lineup: Concerts, markets, movies & more

As the warmer months of the year arrive, Scissortail Park is kicking off its summer season filled with concerts, family-friendly events and outdoor fun.

By: Christian Hans, Addie Crawford

Scissortail Park is gearing up for a vibrant summer season filled with concerts, family-friendly events and outdoor fun, organizers announced.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch visited Scissortail Park on Thursday to learn more about the upcoming events.

The park’s summer festivities will begin with the Oklahoma City Philharmonic concert at 8 p.m. on Sunday, followed by a night market and the season’s first EDM concert on May 23.

The event, dubbed “Park Electric,” will feature several artists along with neon-themed entertainment and glow stick giveaways.

“Very excited for that,” Scissortail Park Vice President of Programming Eric Himan said. “We’ll have some fun little activities.”

The excitement continues on May 30 with “Pubs in the Park,” a brewery festival with a British-inspired theme, featuring music by the Celtic rock band “Bangers and Mash,” a double-decker coffee bus from Junction Coffee and more.

General admission tickets are $50, and VIP tickets, which include early access, are $75.

For families, the park will also offer free movie nights at Myriad Gardens. The series kicks off May 28 with a showing of "Wicked," complete with themed character appearances. The showings begin at 8 p.m.

Outdoor activities like pedal boats and kayaks are also available at the park’s lake, with rentals priced at $15 for 30 minutes.

“You get an awesome opportunity to grab one of these boats, get out into nature,” Himan said.

As school wraps up for the year, Himan said he expects large turnouts for upcoming summer concerts, including acts like Indigo Girls, Vertical Horizon, Five for Fighting, and Wilderado.

“When people come to these events, they are super excited,” Himan said. “People will start really showing up early to get their seats, especially for these bigger free events.”

The park encourages visitors to check its website for ticketing information and a full event schedule.

Visit the Scissortail Park events page to learn more.