Oklahoma Community Orchestra to perform 'Heroes & Villains' concert

Dive into themes from movie heroes and villains this Sunday, May 18, at the Oklahoma Community Orchestra's performance this weekend.

By: Victor Pozadas

Iconic music from film and story protagonists and antagonists will make their way to Oklahoma Christian University this weekend in an exciting performance.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch chats with Kaleb Benda from the Oklahoma Community Orchestra, with an announcement that they will be performing their 'Heroes & Villains' concert this weekend.

"We're using a musical exploration of different heroes and villains throughout history, throughout movies," Brenda said. "We'll play a couple of pieces that represent each side."

The performance is part of a youth and family concert series the community orchestra puts on every year. With this year's theme, Brenda promises to feature recognizable pieces that everyone can enjoy.

"Probably the most famous villainous theme, Imperial March from Star Wars, will make an appearance," he said. "it'll be a lot of fun."

Oklahoma Christian University will be providing the space for the concert in their Baugh Auditorium on Sunday, May 18 at 3 p.m.

"There will be a reception afterwards so you can definitely stay for that," Brenda said. "A little meet and greet with the musicians, get some drinks and some food, it'll be fun as well."

You can find more information on the event and buy tickets on the Oklahoma Community Orchestra's official site.