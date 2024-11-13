DHS Cuts 13-Year Developmental Disabilities Services Waitlist To 2 Years

The once 13-year waitlist for community-based disability services has been reduced to two years, according to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

By: News 9

-

The once 13-year waitlist for community-based disability services has been reduced to two years, according to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

The DHS says it’s all thanks to historic funding from the Oklahoma Legislature.

“Our goal is to be here for you when you need us,” Beth Scrutchins, the Division Director for Developmental Disabilities Services (DDS) within DHS, said.

Her team is now working towards making Oklahoma a 'no-wait state'.

“This is a historic time for Oklahoma in that there is so much support for individuals with developmental disabilities,” she said.

In May of 2022, the Oklahoma Legislature granted the DHS $32.5 million to address the unprecedented DDS waitlist.

Scrutchins said the funding changed everything.

“When we received that historic appropriation, we hit the ground running, made a commitment to connect with those families, and assist them with the eligibility process, and get them into, those life-changing services and support within a two-year period,” she said.

Prior to that, some families had been waiting for 13 years.

Scrutchins said not only have they cleared this waitlist completely, but they’ve also made systemic changes to how they deliver services to future applicants.

“It's a whole different experience. People, connect immediately with a waitlist specialist. We offer you an assessment and help you get connected to resources, in your community,” she said.

With the ability to process applications faster now, Scrutchins said DHS is moving on to tackle applicants who applied after May of 2022 and hopes none of them will wait more than two years.

More than 3,000 people are on that list.