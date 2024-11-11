Nominations Open For Outstanding Oklahoma Women In Aviation And Aerospace 2024 Awards

The Oklahoma Airport Operators Association, in partnership with the Oklahoma Chapter of the Ninety-Nines, is seeking nominations to recognize three Oklahoma women for their significant contributions to aviation and aerospace.

By: News 9

The award winners will be honored during the Oklahoma Women in Aviation and Aerospace Day Luncheon on December 6, 2024.

The event will be held at the Oklahoma Air National Guard’s 138th Fighter Wing at Tulsa International Airport.

The luncheon aims to celebrate the achievements of women in the aviation and aerospace industries and highlight their role in shaping the future of these fields.

The event is open to the public, with the awards ceremony serving as a key moment to recognize the impact of local women making strides in aviation.

Nominations for the three awards are now open. The winners will be selected based on their contributions to the advancement of aviation and aerospace in Oklahoma.

For more information or to submit a nomination, visit the Oklahoma Airport Operators Association website.