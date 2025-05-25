House passes major tax and spending bill ahead of Memorial Day; Senate faces tough road ahead

The House passed a major tax and spending bill ahead of Memorial Day, with Senate debate looming over key provisions like SALT caps, Medicaid work requirements, and charitable deductions.

By: Alex Cameron, Graham Dowers

Just ahead of Memorial Day weekend, House Republicans pulled off what many had considered unlikely—passing a sweeping tax and spending package with narrow support and significant behind-the-scenes negotiation. Now, as the bill moves to the Senate, questions remain about what elements will survive and whether it can meet the July 4 deadline favored by the President..

In an interview on DC Debrief, Washington D.C. correspondent Alex Cameron joined host Scott Mitchell to break down how the legislation passed and what comes next.

Speaker Johnson Delivers on Memorial Day Promise

Cameron called the passage “quite an accomplishment” for House Speaker Mike Johnson, who had committed to getting the bill passed before Memorial Day. Though there were early signs of resistance, particularly from fiscal conservatives, most Republicans ultimately voted in favor.

“You still had members who said they were ‘no’ votes,” Cameron said. “But in the end, most of those people ended up being yeses.”

Oklahoma’s entire House delegation, including Rep. Josh Brecheen, supported the bill after initially expressing concerns about insufficient spending cuts.

Trump’s Influence Helped Secure GOP Support

Cameron noted the role President Donald Trump played in rallying Republican votes. After a visit to Capitol Hill and strategic messaging—including a public statement calling non-supporters “betrayers”—Trump helped push skeptical lawmakers toward a “yes” vote.

“He wrote the book on closing the deal, and he helped close this one,” said Cameron.

Key Compromises: SALT Cap and Medicaid Work Requirements

One of the major concessions was a change to the SALT (State and Local Tax) deduction cap, a long-time sticking point for moderate Republicans from high-tax states like New York and California. The bill raises the cap to $40,000 for individuals earning under $500,000, a move that helped secure votes.

Another contested element was the timeline for new work requirements under Medicaid. Originally proposed to begin in 2029, the bill now moves that up to 2026, addressing concerns from the conservative Freedom Caucus, which includes Rep. Brecheen.

Still, balancing these demands was “a delicate act,” with any one change potentially costing support from another group.

Senate Showdown: Byrd Rule, Budget Cuts, and Charitable Deductions

The bill now faces intense scrutiny in the Senate, where Senator James Lankford (R-OK) has signaled interest in additional changes. His top priorities include restoring charitable donation deductions for non-itemizers—something he says has hurt nonprofits—and accelerating domestic spending cuts.

However, one of the biggest hurdles is the Byrd Rule, which allows the Senate Parliamentarian to strike provisions that are deemed more policy-focused than budget-related. Cameron said this could lead to key elements, such as the SALT cap change, being stripped from the final version.

July 4 Signing? Still a Long Shot

Though President Trump has expressed interest in signing the bill on July 4, Cameron said that timeline may be ambitious.

“I wouldn’t get the picnic basket ready just yet,” Cameron said. “If the Senate makes significant changes, the House would have to agree to those changes. That could take time.”

What’s Next: Town Halls, Feedback, and More Debate

With lawmakers returning to their home districts during the Memorial Day recess, Cameron says the next two weeks will be a time for constituent feedback, particularly from those concerned about Medicaid, Medicare, and other safety-net programs.

The Senate is expected to begin formal deliberations in early June, with close attention on procedural reviews and possible calls to split the bill into smaller packages.