168-Days Of Remembrance For Bombing OKC Bombing

As 30 years since the Oklahoma City bombing approaches, we honor the lives lost, the survivors, and those forever changed by the tragedy.

By: News 9

As 30 years since the Oklahoma City bombing approaches, we embark on a 168-day journey of remembrance to honor the lives lost, the survivors, and those forever changed by the tragedy.

On the first day of remembrance, we remember Lucio Aleman Junior. We honor survivors Ginger Addison, Michael Albano, Katie Alderton, and Patsy Alexander. We thank first responders, the Oklahoma City Fire Department, the Oklahoma City Police Department, and the City of Oklahoma City.