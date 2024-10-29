The Porch Visits Moore West Junior High School Career Day

Tuesday, October 29th 2024, 10:11 am
Students at Moore West Junior High School are participating in career day on Tuesday, where they are introduced to professionals in multiple fields to take a glimpse into what could be their future.
The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch traveled to Moore West Junior High School to show students what working in journalism is like.
News 9's Jordan Ryan shared details about being a reporter in Oklahoma City, and met with educators who are working with students.\
Emily Houston, who teaches Honors English, said working with her students is her passion.
"I love junior high kids," Houston said. "A lot of people might think like, 'junior high, so hard,' but really, I think they're the most fun. So that's why I love it here."
October 29th, 2024
