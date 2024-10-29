The Porch Visits Moore West Junior High School Career Day

Students at Moore West Junior High School are participating in career day on Tuesday, and News 9's Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch visited students to offer a glimpse into working in journalism.

By: News 9

Students at Moore West Junior High School are participating in career day on Tuesday, where they are introduced to professionals in multiple fields to take a glimpse into what could be their future.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch traveled to Moore West Junior High School to show students what working in journalism is like.

News 9's Jordan Ryan shared details about being a reporter in Oklahoma City, and met with educators who are working with students.\

Emily Houston, who teaches Honors English, said working with her students is her passion.

"I love junior high kids," Houston said. "A lot of people might think like, 'junior high, so hard,' but really, I think they're the most fun. So that's why I love it here."