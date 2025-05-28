Oklahoma River Cruises offers leisurely boat rides all summer
Explore Oklahoma City with River Cruises. From the Meridian Avenue to Bricktown, embark on an exciting journey along the seven-mile stretch, offering both transportation and leisure.
Wednesday, May 28th 2025, 5:35 pm
By:
Addie Crawford,
Victor Pozadas
OKLAHOMA CITY -
You ever wish you could spend your day exploring Oklahoma City while cruising on a boat? Oklahoma River Cruises has got you covered.
The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch is joined by Reporter Addie Crawford as she takes a dive into the public ferry service that Oklahoma River Cruises offers for anyone looking to spend a lovely afternoon on the water.
Watch our full segment above or follow along for the biggest takeaways.
Oklahoma River Cruises
- Oklahoma River Cruises is part of the public transportation system, operated by Embark.
- They use 65-foot boats along a seven-mile stretch of the Oklahoma River.
- The cruises have multiple stops: Meridian Avenue (near the airport), Stockyards City, Regatta Park (Boathouse District), and Bricktown (entertainment district).
New and Upcoming Features
- A new landing is opening this summer between the First Americans Museum and the new OKANA Resort, with ferry service planned for that location.
Types of Cruises
- Public Ferry Service: Runs Wednesday through Sunday (seasonal; check the website for current schedule). Tickets can be purchased on the boat.
- Specialty Cruises: Include Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and cocktail cruises (Friday and Saturday nights). Reservations are required for these and can be made online.
Who Can Ride
- Cruises are open to everyone: locals and visitors.
- The service is convenient for both transportation and leisure.
Onboard Amenities
- Full bar with drinks (margaritas, local beer, etc.) and light snacks.
- Some specialty and private cruises offer catering.
Booking & Tips
- For public cruises, just show up and buy tickets onboard.
- For specialty cruises, book in advance on the website.
- Always check the website or call ahead to confirm schedule and availability.
Special Events
- The Father’s Day cruise includes food and drinks and is popular (may sell out).
- Public ferry service will still run on Father’s Day for those who can’t get specialty cruise tickets.
Fun and Relaxation
- Passengers enjoy a relaxing experience and a new perspective of downtown Oklahoma City from the water.
- The vibes are way more enjoyable than being in traffic.
Addie Crawford
Award-winning journalist Addie Crawford joined News 9 full-time in January 2023. While reporting on weekday mornings, Addie shares positive and fun stories in the community on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.