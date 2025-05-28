Oklahoma River Cruises offers leisurely boat rides all summer

Explore Oklahoma City with River Cruises. From the Meridian Avenue to Bricktown, embark on an exciting journey along the seven-mile stretch, offering both transportation and leisure.

By: Addie Crawford, Victor Pozadas

-

You ever wish you could spend your day exploring Oklahoma City while cruising on a boat? Oklahoma River Cruises has got you covered.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch is joined by Reporter Addie Crawford as she takes a dive into the public ferry service that Oklahoma River Cruises offers for anyone looking to spend a lovely afternoon on the water.

Watch our full segment above or follow along for the biggest takeaways.

Oklahoma River Cruises

Oklahoma River Cruises is part of the public transportation system, operated by Embark. They use 65-foot boats along a seven-mile stretch of the Oklahoma River. The cruises have multiple stops: Meridian Avenue (near the airport), Stockyards City, Regatta Park (Boathouse District), and Bricktown (entertainment district).

New and Upcoming Features

A new landing is opening this summer between the First Americans Museum and the new OKANA Resort, with ferry service planned for that location.

Types of Cruises

Public Ferry Service: Runs Wednesday through Sunday (seasonal; check the website for current schedule). Tickets can be purchased on the boat. Specialty Cruises: Include Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and cocktail cruises (Friday and Saturday nights). Reservations are required for these and can be made online.

Who Can Ride

Cruises are open to everyone: locals and visitors. The service is convenient for both transportation and leisure.

Onboard Amenities

Full bar with drinks (margaritas, local beer, etc.) and light snacks. Some specialty and private cruises offer catering.

Booking & Tips

For public cruises, just show up and buy tickets onboard. For specialty cruises, book in advance on the website. Always check the website or call ahead to confirm schedule and availability.

Special Events

The Father’s Day cruise includes food and drinks and is popular (may sell out). Public ferry service will still run on Father’s Day for those who can’t get specialty cruise tickets.

