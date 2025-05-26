First-time artist from Woodward shines at Paseo Arts Festival

Woodward artist Amber made her debut at the Paseo Arts Festival with nature-inspired watercolor art, drawing crowds on the event’s final day.

By: Addie Crawford, Graham Dowers

-

As the Paseo Arts Festival wraps up its final day, visitors are still pouring into the historic arts district to enjoy one of Oklahoma City’s Memorial Day weekend traditions. Among the vibrant booths and creative energy is first-time festival artist Amber from Woodward, who is getting attention for her unique watercolor art.

Speaking with News 9’s Addie Crawford, Amber shared her excitement about participating in the festival for the first time.

“I love it. The energy is great. The people are great. Lots of fun and happiness to be spread around,” Amber said.

Her booth features original watercolor artwork, as well as prints and stickers. Her art is heavily inspired by nature, particularly the smallest creatures in the world, and each piece tells a story through color and layered textures.

Though this is her debut at the Paseo Arts Festival, Amber is no stranger to the local art scene, having recently participated in both Tulsa Mayfest and the Edmond Arts Festival.

When asked if she’d return to Paseo next year, she didn’t hesitate.

“Oh, absolutely,” she said. “Just the people alone would make me want to come back.”

The Paseo Arts Festival continues through the end of the day Monday, offering a mix of fine art, live music, food vendors, and a family-friendly atmosphere. For those who haven’t visited yet, this is the last chance to meet local artists like Amber and support Oklahoma’s creative community.