Ambassador Concert Choir offers music camp for OKC youth this June

The Ambassador Concert Choir is hosting a summer music camp in Oklahoma City from June 9–13 for students in grades 5–12, featuring lessons in voice, piano, drums, dance, and music theory.

By: Graham Dowers

The Ambassador Concert Choir is preparing to host its summer music camp for local youth from June 9–13, giving students a hands-on opportunity to explore the world of music and performing arts.

Appearing on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch, Camp Director Bonita Franklin and Artistic Director Sandra Thompson shared details about the upcoming camp and the choir's mission.

Founded in 1979 by the late Kenneth Kilgore, the Ambassador Concert Choir began with just 39 singers performing selections from Handel’s Messiah on Christmas Eve. Today, the choir remains committed to Kilgore’s vision of celebrating all genres of music—including gospel, spirituals, hymns, sacred works, secular pieces, and operatic arias.

“The mission is to spread the music that we love to do all over everywhere,” said Thompson.

The upcoming youth camp will be held in Oklahoma City and is open to students from 5th through 12th grade. The week-long program includes voice lessons, piano lessons, music theory, drum lessons, dance, and other arts activities, all designed to encourage students to pursue music in school, in the community, and potentially with the Ambassador Youth Choir.

“This is to encourage our students... to become involved in music at their school, in the community, and possibly with the Ambassador’s Youth Choir,” Franklin said.

Parents can register their children online by scanning a QR code or visiting the choir’s registration page for more details.