Moore Police Recover Nearly $300,000 In Stolen TV's

By: News 9

Nearly $300,000 worth of TV's stolen from a Texas warehouse were recovered by officers in Moore.

Moore Police said they received a tip that led them to a detached semi-trailer near NE 27th Street where they found over 150 TV's inside.

Police said the suspect was able to take the TV's by forging shipping paperwork.

No suspect information has been released. The televisions have since been returned to the company.



