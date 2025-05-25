Norman Children's Business Fair prepares young entrepreneurs for big business

The Norman Children’s Business Fair is accepting applications through next week for kids ages 6 to 14 to launch their own businesses and gain real-world entrepreneurial experience.

By: Graham Dowers

-

With just over a week left to apply, organizers of the Norman Children’s Business Fair are calling on aspiring young entrepreneurs to bring their ideas to life. The event, now in its fifth year, gives kids ages 6 to 14 the chance to launch a business, sell their products, and learn valuable real-world skills.

Co-Director Elle Shroyer says the goal of the fair is to empower children to explore entrepreneurship in a supportive and creative environment.

“It’s just an opportunity for kids to take that big idea that they’ve had, ask their parents for a little bit of money, sell their products, pay their parents back, and then make a little profit,” Shroyer said.

One of those young business owners is 12-year-old Amberlee, founder of Amberlee’s Sweet Relief. She sells lotions, soaps, bath salts, hand sanitizers, and coffee scrubs—all handmade with natural ingredients. She donates a third of her profits to charity.

“When someone buys it from me, I’m like, ‘Yay, my product sold... Money!’” Amberlee said. “I usually put it back into my business or pull it out later for someone's birthday party.”

The application process is simple, according to Shroyer. Children are asked to think through a business plan, including pricing, budgeting, and how they intend to fund their startup.

“They get an opportunity to be mentored by real local business owners and get some tips before the actual fair in June,” Shroyer said.

The application deadline is next week, and the event welcomes young business owners from all across the metro, including Edmond, Purcell, Yukon, and Shawnee.

The Norman Children’s Business Fair takes place on June 28th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Evergreen Academy at Selah. The event is geared towards children 6 to 14 years old.

More information and registration are available on the Norman Children's Business Fair's official website.