One in critical condition after crash in northwest OKC

By: Victor Pozadas

Police confirm one person is in critical condition after a crash near 400 N Rockwell Avenue.

Lanes near North Rockwell and Melrose were closed until first responders cleared the scene according to officials.

Authorities say the crash involved two vehicles and one motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The current condition of the other victims is unknown at this time.

