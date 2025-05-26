One in critical condition after crash in northwest OKC

Police confirm one person is in critical condition after a crash near 400 N Rockwell Avenue.

Sunday, May 25th 2025, 10:13 pm

By: Victor Pozadas


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Lanes near North Rockwell and Melrose were closed until first responders cleared the scene according to officials.

Authorities say the crash involved two vehicles and one motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The current condition of the other victims is unknown at this time.

Refresh this page as we update this story with more information.
