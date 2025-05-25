Paseo Arts Festival Brings Arizona Artist to Oklahoma

An artist from Phoenix, Arizona came to the Paseo Arts Festival for the first time and plans to come back after falling in love with Oklahoma City.

Sunday, May 25th 2025, 5:52 pm

By: Addie Crawford


Oklahoma City -

The Paseo Arts Festival hosted over 80 artists from all over for the annual Memorial Day weekend tradition.

An artist from Phoenix travels around the country with his family for art shows.

"My wife is the one that set up everything," said artist Jonah Ballard. "I have my kids with me too and I couldn't do this without them."

Out of all the shows and festivals he's been to, Ballard feels that Oklahoma City is special.

"This is some of the nicest people I've ever met," said Ballard. "I love it here because of the small town with everything you'd need in a big city."

Oklahomans at the festival have been keeping Ballard busy even selling out some of his pieces.

Ballard's art has vibrant pink and green themes that he believes is calming.

"I love the way it can put you in a relaxed state to think clearly about what you're viewing."

He is proud to be next to the dozens of talented artists in the Paseo and looks forward to coming back to Oklahoma City in the future.

"I love this show and this city," said Ballard. "This is one of the coolest ones I've done."

You can learn more about the Paseo Arts Festival here.
Addie Crawford
Addie Crawford

Award-winning journalist Addie Crawford joined News 9 full-time in January 2023. While reporting on weekday mornings, Addie shares positive and fun stories in the community on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

