Mail-In Ballots Expected To Be Delivered On Time, US Postal Service Says

Ahead of the November election, the US Postal Service says it has been hard at work preparing for a large influx of mail-in ballots.

By: News 9, News On 6

For voters planning to send their election ballot in the mail, the U.S. Postal Service says it is confident those ballots will be delivered on time and securely.

The USPS said it has been hard at work enhancing security ahead of the election, and have implemented new technologies to ensure ballot safety.

"We've made significant investments in enhancing the postal services delivery security in its network," Postal Inspection Service’s assistant inspector in charge Brendan Donahue said. "Including installation of new high-security collection boxes, electronic locks, the number of measures that help ensure the security of all mail."

USPS says in the last two presidential elections, more than 99% of mailed ballots were delivered to election offices within 7 days.