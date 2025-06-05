Gov. Stitt issues apology to state senator over State Dept. of Mental Health spat

Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an apology after calling out a state senator during the removal process of the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services commissioner.

By: Christian Hans

-

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt says he regrets calling out a state senator and his wife when lawmakers fired the commissioner of the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services last month.

TIMELINE: How Oklahoma lawmakers removed Mental Health Commissioner amid budget crisis

Sen. Paul Rosino co-authored the resolution that removed Commissioner Allie Friesen from her position last week.

RELATED: Why Oklahoma lawmakers fired the Mental Health Commissioner

However, Stitt then accused Rosino of trying to protect his wife, who works at the department.

Lawmakers on both sides slammed the governor, and on Wednesday, Stitt issued an apology, claiming he only tried to point out a perceived conflict of interest.

"I should not have done that," Stitt said. "I've taken responsibility, and I won't let it happen again, and I called that specific senator and apologized to him."

Rosino told News 9 he does not have any new comments at this time.