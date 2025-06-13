Suspect arrested after barricading self inside SW OKC home

A woman was arrested after barricading herself inside a home in southwest Oklahoma City.

Friday, June 13th 2025, 9:16 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person has been taken into custody after barricading themselves inside a home Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said officers responded to a domestic incident at around 5 a.m. near Southwest 89th Street and South Western Avenue, before the female suspect involved fled the area in a vehicle.

OCPD said the woman fled to a home near South Youngs Boulevard and Southwest 82nd Street, where she barricaded herself inside.

Officers established a perimeter in the area, and the woman was later taken into custody.

This is a developing story.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 13th, 2025

June 13th, 2025

June 13th, 2025

June 12th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 13th, 2025

June 13th, 2025

June 13th, 2025

June 13th, 2025