Suspect arrested after barricading self inside SW OKC home

A woman was arrested after barricading herself inside a home in southwest Oklahoma City.

By: Christian Hans

One person has been taken into custody after barricading themselves inside a home Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said officers responded to a domestic incident at around 5 a.m. near Southwest 89th Street and South Western Avenue, before the female suspect involved fled the area in a vehicle.

OCPD said the woman fled to a home near South Youngs Boulevard and Southwest 82nd Street, where she barricaded herself inside.

Officers established a perimeter in the area, and the woman was later taken into custody.

This is a developing story.