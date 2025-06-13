Suspect arrested after barricading self inside SW OKC home

Friday, June 13th 2025, 9:16 am
One person has been taken into custody after barricading themselves inside a home Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police.
The Oklahoma City Police Department said officers responded to a domestic incident at around 5 a.m. near Southwest 89th Street and South Western Avenue, before the female suspect involved fled the area in a vehicle.
OCPD said the woman fled to a home near South Youngs Boulevard and Southwest 82nd Street, where she barricaded herself inside.
Officers established a perimeter in the area, and the woman was later taken into custody.
This is a developing story.
