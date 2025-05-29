Trump administration seeks to throw out lawsuit filed by Ryan Walters

The Trump administration seeks to toss Oklahoma Superintendent Ryan Walters' lawsuit regarding the impact of illegal immigration on the state's schools, arguing it has no legal standing.

By: Aniysa Mapp

-

The Trump administration is seeking to throw out a lawsuit filed by Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

In January, Walters sued the Biden administration, asking for $470,000,000 to make up for the alleged cost of illegal immigration on Oklahoma schools.

SEE ALSO: Oklahoma School Board approves rule to gather immigration status data of students

The Department of Homeland Security is now asking the federal court to dismiss the suit, arguing it lacks legal standing.