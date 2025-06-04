New Tort Reform ideas signed into law during 2026 legislative session

The 2026 legislative session had a big focus on business and economic development, with lawmakers passing bills on tax cuts, business courts, bringing in new companies and tort reform.

By: Haley Hetrick

The 2026 legislative session had a big focus on business and economic development, with lawmakers passing bills on tax cuts, business courts, bringing in new companies and tort reform.

A study from the State Chamber Research Foundation shows excessive tort costs drain $3.79 billion in gross product and 32,000 jobs every year from our state’s economy.

“This is a big deal for the state of Oklahoma. We had a great session for the business community for businesses who are here and for businesses who may be looking at coming here,” said Adam Maxey, vice president of government affairs for the Oklahoma State Chamber.

Senate Bill 453:

Governor Stitt signed SB 453 into law last week. SB 453 places a $500,000 cap on non-economic damages with exceptions up to $1 million for permanent mental injuries under certain circumstances. The provision allows awards to exceed the cap in the event of "permanent and severe" injury, as well as in cases arising from instances of fraud or negligence. SB453 allows for oversight from judges regarding who can and cannot provide expert testimony in the courtroom. The new law goes into effect on September 1st.

House Bill 2619:

Governor Stitt signed HB 2619 into law on May 14th. The bill makes third-party litigation funding agreements discoverable and outlaws lawsuit investments from foreign adversaries The new law goes into effect on November 1st.

Response from U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Legal Reform:

“These reforms mark a landmark moment for the legal system in Oklahoma, and we commend the State Chamber of Oklahoma for its leadership,” said Stephen Waguespack, president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Legal Reform. “These laws aren’t just wins for legal clarity. They’re wins for small businesses, job creators, and rural hospitals who ultimately bear the cost of an unpredictable and hostile legal environment.”

Pushback from state democrats:

“Oklahoma senate democrats fought these bills because the economic cap puts a dollar on lives and it doesn't look at what other pain and suffering might be there,” said Sen. Julia Kirt, (D) Senate Minority Leader. “What we know is insurance companies are making record profits. Meanwhile, we keep catering our policies to those insurance companies; is it big business or is it for the people being protected?”



