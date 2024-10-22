Oklahoma City Police Department To Host Hiring Event

The Oklahoma City Police Department is hosting a hiring event featuring hands-on tactical scenarios, obstacle courses, and more open to anyone interested in joining the department.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Police Department is hosting a hiring event open to anyone interested in joining the department.

The event will feature a Q&A with the recruiting team, hands-on tactical scenarios, and opportunities to try an obstacle course.

Attendees can also meet members of K-9, Air One, tactical teams, bomb squad, investigations, and more.

The event is on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Presentations start at 9 a.m. with everything else to follow.

It will take place at the OKC Police Training Center located at 800 N. Portland Avenue in Oklahoma City.

CLICK HERE for more information.