Oklahoma City Police Department To Host Hiring Event

Tuesday, October 22nd 2024, 11:43 am
The Oklahoma City Police Department is hosting a hiring event open to anyone interested in joining the department.
The event will feature a Q&A with the recruiting team, hands-on tactical scenarios, and opportunities to try an obstacle course.
Attendees can also meet members of K-9, Air One, tactical teams, bomb squad, investigations, and more.
The event is on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Presentations start at 9 a.m. with everything else to follow.
It will take place at the OKC Police Training Center located at 800 N. Portland Avenue in Oklahoma City.
