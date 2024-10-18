PORCH: 30,000 Pumpkins On Display For Myriad Gardens' 'Pumpkinville'

Pumpkinville at Myriad Gardens offers families a final weekend of fun with over 30,000 pumpkins, a Spooky Pooch Parade, and discounted pumpkin sales on Monday, all while serving as a key fundraiser for the gardens.

By: News 9

If you’re looking for a fun fall activity, look no further than Pumpkinville at Myriad Gardens, where more than 30,000 pumpkins are on display.

This beloved fall event, now in its 11th season, offers much more than a pumpkin patch.

Stacey Aldridge from Myriad Gardens joined the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to share the details about the festivities.

She said the whole event is always a group effort due to the size.

“Thankfully, we have wonderful volunteers that help us every year come out and unload and display and create the displays.”

This weekend marks the last opportunity to enjoy Pumpkinville, which runs through Sunday.

Aldridge highlighted some special activities this weekend, including the Spooky Pooch Parade on Sunday at 3 p.m.

“We aren’t able to allow pets in Pumpkinville, so we have this extra event on the Devon Lawn where you can bring your pet out,” she said.

The parade invites participants to dress their pets in costumes. There is a $10 entry fee per pet or $5 for members. It is free to watch.

Following the festivities, Monday will feature Orange Monday pumpkin sales, where all 30,000 pumpkins will be sold at discounted rates, starting at just $1 for mini and small pumpkins and up to $10 for the jumbos.

“We sell the hay bales, corn stalks, everything,” Aldridge said.

For those unfamiliar with Pumpkinville, Aldridge described it as a wonderful tradition.

“Every year, it’s a different theme, so there are all sorts of photo opportunities and interactive things that kids can see and do,” Aldridge said.

This year's theme, “Mythical Creatures of Pumpkinville,” includes educational elements, allowing children to learn about mythical creatures from different cultures.

As a nonprofit organization, Myriad Gardens relies on events like Pumpkinville as a major fundraiser, helping to fund operations and free programming throughout the year.

The final day for Pumpkinville is Sunday, closing at 5 p.m., and Aldridge teased future events, including Scary Tale Park at Scissortail Park from October 25-27.

CLICK HERE for details.