Okla. Families, Teachers, & Faith Leaders File Lawsuit Against Ryan Walters’ Bible-Education Mandate

More than 30 Oklahomans, including parents, teachers, and faith leaders, filed a lawsuit against Superintendent Ryan Walters' mandate requiring public schools to incorporate the Bible into their curricula, arguing it violates religious freedom and the separation of church and state.

By: News 9

-

32 Oklahomans, including parents, teachers, and faith leaders, filed a lawsuit Thursday asking the Oklahoma Supreme Court to block State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters’ mandate that all public schools incorporate the Bible into their curriculum, according to a press release sent Thursday.

The lawsuit, Rev. Lori Walke v. Ryan Walters, seeks to stop the state from spending millions of taxpayer dollars on Bibles to support the mandate, the release stated.

The 32 plaintiffs include 14 public school parents, four teachers, and three faith leaders who object to Walters’ mandate, arguing it imposes his personal religious beliefs on children in violation of religious freedom and the separation of church and state, according to Thursday’s release.

The plaintiffs represent a variety of religious backgrounds, including Baptist, Catholic, Presbyterian, and United Church of Christ, while some identify as atheist or agnostic, the release noted. Concerns were raised regarding the impact of the Bible mandate on families, particularly those with LGBTQ+ members or children with special educational needs, fearing increased bullying, the release stated.

The lawsuit is supported by Americans United for Separation of Church and State, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the ACLU of Oklahoma Foundation, the Freedom From Religion Foundation, and the Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice, according to Thursday's release.

Other plaintiffs and supporting organizations, including the ACLU and Freedom From Religion Foundation, described the Bible mandate as a violation of state law and the Oklahoma Constitution, according to the release. They argue that Walters is favoring one religion over others by mandating a Protestant version of the Bible and that officials failed to follow the required rules for implementing new policies and spending public money, Thursday’s release stated.

Walters issued the mandate on June 27, requiring public schools to “incorporate the Bible, which includes the Ten Commandments,” into the curriculum for grades 5-12, the release noted. The lawsuit asserts that this mandate, along with Walters’ plan to spend $3 million on a specific version of the King James Bible, violates Oklahoma’s religious freedom protections, according to the release. Walters plans to request another $3 million next year for additional Bible purchases, the release stated.

The defendants in the lawsuit include Walters, the Oklahoma State Department of Education, the State Board of Education, and the Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services, along with several state officials.

Ryan Walters responded Thursday with the following statement:

"Oklahomans will not be bullied by out-of-state, radical leftists who hate the principles our nation was founded upon. The simple fact is that understanding how the Bible has impacted our nation, in its proper historical and literary context, was the norm in America until the 1960s and its removal has coincided with a precipitous decline in American schools. It is not possible for our students to understand American history and culture without understanding the Biblical principles from which they came, so I am proud to bring back the Bible to every classroom in Oklahoma. I will never back down to the woke mob, no matter what tactic they use to try to intimidate Oklahomans."





Related Coverage:

State Superintendent Ryan Walters Files Motion To Dismiss Defamation Lawsuit

Oklahoma Senator Calls For Immediate Action In Letter To Ryan Walters On Emergency Inhaler Funds

KFOR-TV Files Lawsuit Against Ryan Walters, Dan Isett Over Denied Press Access

State Superintendent Ryan Walters Responds To Increase In School Threats, Says Violence Won't Be Tolerated

Ryan Walters Issues Guidelines On Patriotic Displays In Okla. Schools

Who Is Ryan Walters? | From Oklahoma Teacher To Secretary Of Education To State Superintendent