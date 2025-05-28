5 keys for the OKC Thunder in Game 5 against Timberwolves

Thunder’s formula to finish off the Wolves in Game 5 at home.

By: Jeremie Poplin

The OKC Thunder are now just one win away from advancing to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012.

On Wednesday, the Thunder host the Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m. at Paycom Center.

Griffin Media's Jeremie Poplin has the 5 keys to the game:

1. SGA Factor

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the dominant force in this series, and Game 4 was his statement. After his lowest point total of the playoffs in Game 3, he responded with a near 40-point triple-double. Shai’s poise has led to his ability to execute under pressure. The Timberwolves scored 41 points in the fourth quarter of Game 4, SGA scored 19 points while shooting 12-of-14 from the free-throw line. His pace and smart decision-making are key to OKC’s success. MVPs are supposed to rise to the moment and he did. As Mark Daigneault put it, to get 20 field goal attempts in a fourth quarter means the team isn’t turning the ball over and is executing their offense effectively. In Game 5, Shai’s role will be to continue dictating the tempo and making plays that wear down Minnesota’s defense in a closeout situation.

2. Thunder Defense

How much is left in the tank for Minnesota after Game 4? This Thunder team is terrifying because they defend at an elite level in every position. They switch, recover, and contest without fouling, and they do it for 48 minutes. The rotations have started to shrink for Finch and the crew. Dort and Caruso are wrecking crews on the perimeter, and Chet Holmgren is protecting the rim. Anthony Edwards struggled with this pressure in Game 4, taking just two shots in the first half and finishing with only 16 points. Julius Randle was even more affected, finishing with five turnovers and five points, and he was unable to handle the blitzes when he put the ball on the floor. OKC needs the same effort against Edwards and Randle tonight to expose the Wolves' lack of playmaking outside those two.

3. Depth

Every Thunder player knows their role, from Jalen Williams stepping up with 34 points in Game 4 to Kenrich Williams providing valuable defensive minutes. The Thunder’s deep rotation and commitment to constant movement mean that OKC remains fresh and energetic late in games, while Minnesota begins to tire. OKC gets contributions from all over the roster. Daigneault isn’t afraid to trust his depth, and they can put the hammer down tonight early with good performances.

4. Rebounding

For Oklahoma City, Game 5 is about doubling down. Stay hungry on the glass. Game 4 was a perfect example of how Oklahoma City wins not just with talent but with toughness and attention to detail. The Thunder had 19 offensive rebounds that extended multiple possessions. For the Thunder, it’s simple. When they take care of the ball and crash the glass, they win. Their energy on the boards, especially from guys like Jalen Williams, Kenrich Williams, and even guards like Cason Wallace, fuels their second-chance scoring and keeps defenses in scramble mode.

5. Play to Close

Game 5 is about energy. It’s about staying the aggressor and thriving off the crowd. Shai sets the tone, but guys like Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren needs to match Minnesota’s urgency with composure and force. Timberwolves played Game 3 like their season was on the line and you can expect the same tonight.

The Wolves are desperate. The Thunder don’t need to match that desperation, they need to control it. Finish plays. Own the glass. Set the tempo. Game 5 isn’t just a chance to win a series, it’s another chance to show this young core can close when it counts. Do not give Minnesota any hope by returning to Minneapolis.