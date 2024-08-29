Ryan Walters Issues Guidelines On Patriotic Displays In Okla. Schools

Thursday, August 29th 2024, 6:28 pm
After students in Edmond Public Schools were prohibited from displaying the American flag, State Superintendent Ryan Walters has released new guidance to Oklahoma school districts. The guidelines emphasize what he says is the 'importance of allowing students to express their patriotism freely'.
Related Coverage: Edmond North High School Community Protests After Student Told To Remove American Flag From Vehicle
“No school in Oklahoma should tell students they can’t wave an American flag,” Walters stated. “Americans have fought and died for the right to carry our flag, and no student should ever be targeted for exercising that right. Our young people should never have to fear displaying their patriotism, and I will fight every day so that when our students want to express their love for America, they can do so boldly and proudly.”
Walters shared that the American flag represents 'the enduring values on which the nation was built'. He emphasized that the Pledge of Allegiance serves as a reminder of the shared commitment to those principles. The release stated that by incorporating these symbols into schools, districts can honor the country’s heritage while instilling a sense of patriotism and civic duty in students.
Oklahoma school districts are now required to adhere to the following guidelines:
The full release can be read below:
