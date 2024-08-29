Ryan Walters Issues Guidelines On Patriotic Displays In Okla. Schools

After students in Edmond Public Schools were prohibited from displaying the American flag, State Superintendent Ryan Walters has released new guidance to Oklahoma school districts.

By: News 9

After students in Edmond Public Schools were prohibited from displaying the American flag, State Superintendent Ryan Walters has released new guidance to Oklahoma school districts. The guidelines emphasize what he says is the 'importance of allowing students to express their patriotism freely'.

“No school in Oklahoma should tell students they can’t wave an American flag,” Walters stated. “Americans have fought and died for the right to carry our flag, and no student should ever be targeted for exercising that right. Our young people should never have to fear displaying their patriotism, and I will fight every day so that when our students want to express their love for America, they can do so boldly and proudly.”

Walters shared that the American flag represents 'the enduring values on which the nation was built'. He emphasized that the Pledge of Allegiance serves as a reminder of the shared commitment to those principles. The release stated that by incorporating these symbols into schools, districts can honor the country’s heritage while instilling a sense of patriotism and civic duty in students.

Oklahoma school districts are now required to adhere to the following guidelines:

Develop a District Policy: Each school district must establish a clear policy that ensures the U.S. flag, as defined in 4 U.S.C. §§ 1 and 2, can be flown and displayed on all school campuses without infringement. The policy should promote the respectful presentation of the flag, ensuring it is treated with the honor it deserves. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance: In accordance with state law, every school must lead its students in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at least once a week. This practice is vital in fostering a sense of national pride and respect for the country’s ideals among students. Reporting to the Oklahoma Department of Education: All districts are required to submit a report detailing their policies regarding the display of the U.S. flag and the weekly recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance. The report should include specific measures the district has implemented to ensure compliance and how these practices are being integrated into the school culture.

The full release can be read below: