Oklahoma Senator Calls For Immediate Action In Letter To Ryan Walters On Emergency Inhaler Funds

Senate Appropriations Chairman Chuck Hall, (R-Perry), is calling on the State Department of Education (SDE) to expedite the distribution of $250,000 in state funds designated for emergency asthma inhalers in Oklahoma schools, according to a release sent Thursday.

By: News 9

Following new guidance from Attorney General Gentner Drummond, Hall addressed a letter to State Superintendent Ryan Walters urging swift action to provide life-saving inhalers to all school districts.

Hall emphasized the importance of adhering to the legislative intent behind the appropriated funds, suggesting that the SDE should work with the McLarty Foundation, the only organization providing this service.

In his letter, Hall stated, “My strong recommendation is to follow the legislative intent, the result of your RFI (Request for Information) and the counsel of the attorney general and multiple members of the legislature and get this money out to the McLarty Foundation.”

Hall also expressed concern over the delay in distributing inhalers, pointing out that schools have been waiting for over a year. “Schools shouldn’t have to wait any longer,” he added.

The senator acknowledged Drummond’s letter, which advised the SDE to collaborate with the Office of Management and Enterprise Services for the procurement of inhalers. Hall reiterated that the Oklahoma Legislature overwhelmingly passed legislation last year, designating $250,000 for emergency inhalers and that the SDE’s intent should align with this legislation.

He also requested that Superintendent Walters provide details regarding the number of inhalers distributed and the expenditures related to these devices, as previous statements from the SDE suggested ongoing distributions. “I have been in communication with the McLarty Foundation, and they have not received any reimbursement for the distribution of inhalers from the State Department of Education,” Hall noted.

