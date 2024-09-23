KFOR-TV Files Lawsuit Against Ryan Walters, Dan Isett Over Denied Press Access

KFOR-TV has filed a federal lawsuit against state officials who have repeatedly barred its journalists from public meetings and press conferences, according to a release on Monday.

By: News 9

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma, alleges that the Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters and Oklahoma State Department of Education Press Secretary Dan Isett have blocked KFOR-TV reporters from attending State Board of Education meetings and Secretary Walters’ press conferences.

Despite holding valid press credentials issued by the Legislative Services Bureau, KFOR-TV journalists say that they have 'consistently denied access to these public events, while other media outlets are granted full access'. The lawsuit argues that this treatment violates the station’s First Amendment rights and impedes its ability to report on matters of public interest.

The release states that state officials have not explained the ban, but have used "vague references to KFOR-TV not being a “legitimate” news outlet". The lawsuit seeks to prevent state officials from denying press access based on perceived “legitimacy” or viewpoint.

The lawsuit seeks an immediate restraining order against further blocking of the station’s journalists to ensure equal access for all credentialed media and to prevent future viewpoint-based exclusions, according to the release.